STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 133,636 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

STA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,636 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 90,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

