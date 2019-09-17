STA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

STA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

SCHE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. 18,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

