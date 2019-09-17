STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,418,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,521,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,755,000 after acquiring an additional 265,132 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $113.24. 38,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,729. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $115.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

