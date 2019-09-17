STA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 46,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,203. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

