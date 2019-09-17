STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

