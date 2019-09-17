St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU) Trading Up 50%

St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU) rose 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 138,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 124,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd Company Profile (TSE:SAU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project located in Compostela Valley province, Mindanao Island. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

