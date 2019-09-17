SRB Corp Reduces Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

SRB Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $131.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,374. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

In other Kansas City Southern news, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $173,930.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.