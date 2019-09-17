SRB Corp Makes New $494,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SRB Corp bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,006 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 123,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,552. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

