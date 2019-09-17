SRB Corp Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

SRB Corp reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $901,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 86.3% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 333,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,249,000 after buying an additional 39,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.01. 1,215,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.26. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

