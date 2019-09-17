SRB Corp Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SRB Corp cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,975,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after buying an additional 1,425,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,927,000 after buying an additional 951,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,814,000 after buying an additional 721,926 shares during the last quarter.

OMC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,216. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

