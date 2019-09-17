SRB Corp Cuts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

SRB Corp reduced its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,247,000 after acquiring an additional 904,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,618,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,607,000 after acquiring an additional 203,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,599,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 414,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $177.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

