SRB Corp Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SRB Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,129,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

