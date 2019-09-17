SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $36.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLOW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

FLOW traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 7.3% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

