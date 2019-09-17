SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $36.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FLOW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
FLOW traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 7.3% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
About SPX Flow
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
