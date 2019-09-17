Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SPR traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock had a trading volume of 75,366 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.60. Springfield Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Springfield Properties to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

