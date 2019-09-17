Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,226 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Splunk by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after buying an additional 70,350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Splunk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 64,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Splunk by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.32. 74,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,407. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average is $126.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Argus set a $156.00 target price on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

