SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 335,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 217,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 8,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 96,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,279. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.