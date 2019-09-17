Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading 2% Higher

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $3.00, 20,993 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 292,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 price objective on Smart Sand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $121.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 83.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 418,800 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 29.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

