SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 6% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and OKEx. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $90,926.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00207109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.01226858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00094443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015982 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020249 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ChaoEX, OKEx, Braziliex, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

