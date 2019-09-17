Silverway Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.13 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Silverway has traded 168.5% higher against the dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and $12.36 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00007019 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,280.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.02989544 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001517 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004296 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00728014 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

