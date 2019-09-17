Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 5,256 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,332,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Knoll worth $76,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Knoll by 633.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knoll by 795.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of KNL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.44. Knoll Inc has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Knoll had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Knoll Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Knoll news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,305 shares of company stock valued at $464,625. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

