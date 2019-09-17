Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 4,392 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ameriprise Financial worth $68,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,763,000 after buying an additional 588,510 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after buying an additional 108,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,172,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,976,000 after buying an additional 107,918 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

AMP traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.06. 464,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,598. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

