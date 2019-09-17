Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $62.35 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.58% of Brunswick worth $62,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 879,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,714. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

