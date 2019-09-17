Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $206,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $5,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

CSCO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,335,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,259. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

