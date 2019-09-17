Signal Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $156,257.00 (SIG)

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Signal Token has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $50.98 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, Signal Token has traded 136.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Signal Token

Signal Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 coins. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Signal Token is www.spectivvr.com

Signal Token Coin Trading

Signal Token can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

