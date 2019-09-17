ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Sells $509,100.00 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $509,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 16,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,697. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.33.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

