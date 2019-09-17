Senator Investment Group LP Sells 500,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.1% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $167,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 738,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 727,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 252,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $82.57. 332,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The company has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.