Senator Investment Group LP Makes New $37.03 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,615,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,027,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.31% of PG&E as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 836.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

PG&E stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 3,878,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,056,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

