Senator Investment Group LP Makes New $119.35 Million Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,350,000. Marvell Technology Group makes up about 2.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,833,000 after buying an additional 628,141 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,315,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 385,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $388,000.

MRVL traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 3,632,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,741,475. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $27.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 64,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,629 shares in the company, valued at $40,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

