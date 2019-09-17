Senator Investment Group LP Invests $86.74 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,736,000. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.21% of Emerson Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 114,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

