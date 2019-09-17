Senator Investment Group LP Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 5.0% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $270,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,369,672 shares of company stock worth $439,959,487. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $186.14. 3,389,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,244,382. The stock has a market cap of $534.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

