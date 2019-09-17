Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) vs. Cabot Microelectronics (OTCMKTS:CCMP) Head to Head Comparison

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Cabot Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Microelectronics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $136.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.02%. Given Cabot Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Microelectronics is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cabot Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Semiconductor Manufacturing International does not pay a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1.84% 0.64% 0.39% Cabot Microelectronics 11.76% 21.77% 11.89%

Risk & Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Cabot Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.36 billion 1.96 $134.05 million $0.15 43.60 Cabot Microelectronics $590.12 million 6.93 $110.04 million $5.22 26.96

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Microelectronics. Cabot Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.