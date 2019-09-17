Second Curve Capital LLC Takes Position in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Mvb Financial makes up 0.1% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Mvb Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 63,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVBF traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,347. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Mvb Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

