Second Curve Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. Eagle Bancorp makes up about 3.3% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 6,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $104,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,720.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

