Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. Has $67.84 Million Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Uniti Group comprises about 26.0% of Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $67,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isomer Partners LP raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 470,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Uniti Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.57.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.