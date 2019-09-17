Scroll 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $105,841.00 (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Scroll token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and IDAX. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00205588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.01243035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00016154 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020282 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

