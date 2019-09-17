Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 478.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $61,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $151,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,373 shares of company stock valued at $14,599,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

CDW stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $113.82. 10,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,388. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

