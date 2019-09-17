Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. 3,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,684. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3%.

