Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,422 shares of company stock worth $82,506,746. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.38. 22,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,413. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

