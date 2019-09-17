Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,430 Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,574,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,824. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -772.06, a PEG ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.