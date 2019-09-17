Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 413 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 782.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1,490.6% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 34.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,021. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

