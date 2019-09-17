Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $889.96

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $889.96 and traded as high as $920.50. Savills shares last traded at $909.70, with a volume of 125,734 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 872.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 890.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.95 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Stacey Cartwright bought 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, for a total transaction of £24,681.80 ($32,251.14).

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

