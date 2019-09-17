Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPNS. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.42.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 18.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 332,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,030,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,712 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.