Sapience Investments LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,022,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

AXTA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 92,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,866. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.14.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

