SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1.03 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00620208 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021962 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,547,376 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

