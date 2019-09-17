SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $204.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00936475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00218937 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002103 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003270 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

