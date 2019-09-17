Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $129,964.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00010732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Safe has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $22.87 million and approximately $129,964.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00935365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00218857 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002055 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.