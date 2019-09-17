Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 82,024 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,630,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 920,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,149,000 after purchasing an additional 433,241 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,235,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 286,557 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,172,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 212,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 5,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.74 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

