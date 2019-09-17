Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,536,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,149 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,586,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,467,000 after purchasing an additional 487,739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of PTC by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 386,364 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 366,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of PTC by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 701,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,944,000 after purchasing an additional 246,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,593 shares of company stock worth $1,569,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Griffin Securities cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,494. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PTC Inc has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $107.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

