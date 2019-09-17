Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Cambrex worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambrex during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambrex during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambrex during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambrex during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

CBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Cambrex stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.62. 2,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,731. Cambrex Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

