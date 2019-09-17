Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 539626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Get Royal Nickel alerts:

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Nickel Corp will post 0.0709333 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,293,037.50.

Royal Nickel Company Profile (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.